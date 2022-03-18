National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the business services provider will earn $5.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.81. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBU. TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of BBU opened at $26.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.