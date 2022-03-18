National Bankshares Increases Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$14.25

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.09. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.35.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

