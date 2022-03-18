Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.21

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.21 and traded as low as $11.11. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 1,885 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $69.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 15.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAII)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

