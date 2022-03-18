Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRPGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

NYSE:NRP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.71. 68,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,070. The company has a market capitalization of $474.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.56. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

