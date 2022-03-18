Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

NYSE:NRP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.71. 68,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,070. The company has a market capitalization of $474.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.56. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

