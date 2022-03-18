Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.21. 927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 73,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

NVGS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.27 million, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Navigator by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Navigator by 21.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Navigator by 18.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 5.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

