Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.21. 927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 73,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.
NVGS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.27 million, a P/E ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 2.10.
Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navigator (NVGS)
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.