Neil Smith Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Kelsian Group Ltd (ASX:KLS) Stock

Kelsian Group Ltd (ASX:KLS – Get Rating) insider Neil Smith sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.87 ($4.94), for a total transaction of A$34,350,000.00 ($24,712,230.22).

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

