Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. William Blair downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of NKTR opened at $5.54 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,878,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,559 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,329,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 71,715 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,390 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

