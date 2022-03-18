Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €90.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.35 ($92.69).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €78.16 ($85.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €79.37 and its 200 day moving average is €91.75. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €51.10 ($56.15) and a 12 month high of €116.15 ($127.64).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

