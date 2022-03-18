Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research raised Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.39. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.
Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.