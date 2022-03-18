Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research raised Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.39. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

