Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Price Target Cut to GBX 505

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 505 ($6.57) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Network International stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. Network International has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.

Network International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

