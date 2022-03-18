Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $11.33 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $13.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 37,121 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

