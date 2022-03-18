New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $15.83 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $334.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

