New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,400 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.09.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

