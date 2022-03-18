New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 500 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,485 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

