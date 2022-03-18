New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $205.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.31. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $192.67 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

