New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 800 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $90.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.82.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.