New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,455,000 after acquiring an additional 355,223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 498.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 55,896 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after acquiring an additional 548,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average of $85.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.03%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

