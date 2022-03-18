New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,705 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 24,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

