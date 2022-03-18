New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE opened at $134.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $140.78.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.