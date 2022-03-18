Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 191.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $148,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTRG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Essential Utilities Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.