Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 105,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $64.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.05.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.