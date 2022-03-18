Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $51,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

NYSE PM opened at $93.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average is $98.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

