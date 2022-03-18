Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,640 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SFL by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,078,000 after acquiring an additional 138,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SFL by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,131 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SFL by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 421,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SFL by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 901,063 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 121,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DNB Markets downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.77.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. SFL’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

