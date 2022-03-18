Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,925 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,218,000 after buying an additional 1,749,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after buying an additional 653,387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 319,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 161,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 149,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $886.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SRNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

