Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 227.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $40.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.11. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

