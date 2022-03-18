Newfound Research LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 152.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 18,035 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $3,099,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.90 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

