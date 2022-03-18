Newfound Research LLC Buys 55 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.55.

GWW opened at $498.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $486.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.77. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.08 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

