Newfound Research LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $76.09 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54.

