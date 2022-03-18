Newfound Research LLC Invests $107,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

ORLY opened at $701.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $663.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $647.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.01 and a 12-month high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

