NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.72

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and traded as low as $41.97. NEXT shares last traded at $41.97, with a volume of 463 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
NEXT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)
Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.
