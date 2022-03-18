NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NEXCF opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NexTech AR Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

