Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Update

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
OTCMKTS MIMZF opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. Nighthawk Gold has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.12.
About Nighthawk Gold (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nighthawk Gold (MIMZF)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.