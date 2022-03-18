Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Update

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

OTCMKTS MIMZF opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. Nighthawk Gold has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.12.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

About Nighthawk Gold (Get Rating)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on October 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.