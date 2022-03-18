NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 21.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.17. The company has a market capitalization of $201.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.79.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

