NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $162.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) received a $162.00 price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NKE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.66.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $127.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

