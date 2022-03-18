NIO (NYSE:NIO) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NIO. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target for the company. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

NIO stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 2.48. NIO has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $55.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771,205 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,731 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 35.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,313 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

