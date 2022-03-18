NIO (NYSE:NIO) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NIO. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target for the company. 86 Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.
NIO stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 2.48. NIO has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $55.13.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
