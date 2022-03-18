Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitori (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. The Company is involved in the sale of furniture and interior goods, the renovation and sale of used houses, as well as the leasing of real estate through consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. It is also engaged in the logistics business, the advertising business and the insurance agency business. Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of NCLTY opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. Nitori has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

