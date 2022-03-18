NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NN Group from €52.50 ($57.69) to €56.50 ($62.09) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NN Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.93.

Shares of NNGRY opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. NN Group has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

