Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $51.50 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.01, but opened at $25.73. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Noah shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 7,797 shares.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Noah by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its position in Noah by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Noah by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,827 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Noah by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,764,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,532,000 after acquiring an additional 393,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 122,475 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

