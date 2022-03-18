Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) Insider James McCarthy Purchases 2,360 Shares

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) insider James McCarthy purchased 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £5,003.20 ($6,506.11).
Shares of LON:NCYT opened at GBX 201.60 ($2.62) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of £142.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 205.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 281.92. Novacyt S.A. has a 12 month low of GBX 131.18 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 790.43 ($10.28).
About Novacyt (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.