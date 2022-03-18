NRW Holdings Limited (NWH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on April 6th

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 20th. This is an increase from NRW’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46.
NRW Company Profile (Get Rating)
