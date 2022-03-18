Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUS. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,288,770. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,843,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 67,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,985 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. 1,792,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

