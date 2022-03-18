NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “
Several other research analysts have also commented on NCNA. Cowen lowered NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 186.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
