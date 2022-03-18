Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $7.46 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.55 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $134.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $140.78. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.14.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Nucor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,804,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

