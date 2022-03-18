Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.20-7.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.35. Nucor also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.300 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.08.

NYSE NUE opened at $134.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.14. Nucor has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Nucor by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

