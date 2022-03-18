Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton Sells 2,851 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NTNX opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $68,740,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 1,643.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,239 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,236,000 after acquiring an additional 974,948 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,751,000 after acquiring an additional 960,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,392,000 after acquiring an additional 920,283 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

