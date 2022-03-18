Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Sells $275,705.32 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $275,705.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Duston Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00.

NTNX opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Nutanix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,210,000 after buying an additional 601,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,392,000 after buying an additional 920,283 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,155,000 after buying an additional 283,965 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,678,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,920,000 after buying an additional 367,120 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,871,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

