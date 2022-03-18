Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.58, but opened at $23.97. Nutanix shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 91 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,652 shares of company stock worth $2,491,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 26.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

