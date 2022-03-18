Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $176.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.29.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $150.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.42 and a 200-day moving average of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $158.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.