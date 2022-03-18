Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) COO Purchases $71,975.00 in Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) COO Andrew S. Greiff acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $71,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $378.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $624.59 million during the quarter. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 35.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

