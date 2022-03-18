Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.96 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.330-$0.410 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ooma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.80. 200,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,699. Ooma has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $352.24 million, a PE ratio of -211.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after buying an additional 77,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ooma by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 165,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

